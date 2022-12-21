Rekomendasi Lagu Natal Terbaru untuk Masuk Playlist Natal 2022

ERA.id - Natal tinggal menghitung hari. Suasana Natal semakin terasa dengan mendengarkan lagu Natal terbaru. Selain itu, keimanan umat kristiani juga bisa lebih tebal saat meresapi tiap lirik lagu-lagu tersebut.
Lagu-lagu tersebut juga bisa Anda hafalkan untuk dinyanyikan bersama keluarga saat merayakan hari kelahiran Yesus. Dikutip Era dari kitalulus, ada beberapa lagu Natal baru yang bisa jadi dimasukkan ke dalam playlist.
Pilihan Lagu Natal Terbaru
1. Merry Christmas – Elton John ft. Ed Sheeran
Elton John dan Ed Sheeran bekerja sama untuk menyajikan sebuah lagu Natal yang indah di telinga. Lagu “Merry Christmas” yang mereka nyanyikan kental dengan suasana damai dan romantis.
Lagu ini bisa diputar atau dinyanyikan bersama orang terkasih Anda saat Natal. Menyanyikan lagu ini untuk pasangan bisa menjadi kado Natal yang tak mudah dilupakan. Berikut adalah liriknya.
Build a fire and gather ‘round the tree
Fill a glass and maybe come and sing with me
So kiss me under the mistletoe
Pour out the wine let’s toast and pray for December snow
I know there’s been pain this year but it’s time to let it go
Next year you never know, but for now
Merry Christmas
We’ll dance in the kitchen while embers glow
We’ve both known love, but this love that we got is the best of all
I wish you could see you through my eyes then you would know
My god you look beautiful right now
Merry Christmas
The fire is raging on
And we’ll all sing along to the songs
Just having so much fun
While we’re here can we all spare a thought for the ones who have gone
Merry Christmas everyone
So just keep kissing me under the mistletoe
Pour out the wine let’s toast and pray for December snow
I know there’s been pain this year but it’s time to let it go
Next year you never know, but for now
Merry Christmas
We’ll dance in the kitchen while embers glow
We’ve both known love, but this love that we got is the best of all
I wish you could see you through my eyes then you would know
My god you look beautiful right now
Merry Christmas
I feel it when it comes
Every year helping us carry on
Filled up with so much love
All our family and friends are together where we all belong
Merry Christmas everyone
It’s Christmas time for you and I
We’ll have a good night and a Merry Christmas
It’s Christmas time for you and I
We’ll have a good night and a Merry Christmas
2. Fall in Love at Christmas – Mariah Carey, Khalid, Kirk Franklin
“Fall in Love at Christmas” menjadi lagu Natal terbaru yang dinyanyikan oleh Mariah Carey. Da menyanyikan lagu ini bersama Khalid dan Kirk Franklin. Ini merupakan lagu yang dirilis pada November 2021, tetapi masih enak didengarkan tahun ini.
Lagu ini dibawakan dengan genre semi R&B. Lagu “Fall in Love at Christmas” menyebarkan kebahagiaan dan cinta kepada orang-orang yang mendengarkannya. Terlebih lagi, suara khas yang dimiliki Mariah Carey membuat suasana Natal semakin syahdu.
Berikut adalah lirik lagunya.
The days are cold here amidst the drifts of snow
Just a metaphor of us so many Christmases ago
We had a love so deep just like the joy the season brings
So let’s fall in love again this Christmas night
And every Christmas I’ll be there
This time of year, we’re both aware
We gotta fall in love again at Christmas time
And all the angels in the sky
Shine down on us as we roll by
We gotta fall in love again at Christmas time
And the candles glow
I’m awake but no one knows
Just waiting patiently to hear the sleigh bells jingle, there they go
And while the Northern Star
Lights the way I dream of us
So let’s fall in love again this Christmas night
And every Christmas I’ll be there
This time of year, we’re both aware
We gotta fall in love again at Christmas time
And all the angels in the sky
Shine down on us as we roll by
We gotta fall in love again at Christmas time
Fa la la, fall in love with the feeling
Fa la la, fall in love trust believe we can
Fall in love again at Christmas time
(Help me sing it again)
Fa la la, fall in love tis the season
Don’t forget there’s a reason
We gotta fall in love again at Christmas time
And every Christmas I’ll be there
This time of year we’re both aware
We gotta fall in love again at Christmas time
And all the angels in the sky
Shine down on us as we roll by
We gotta fall in love again this Christmas time
We gotta fall in love at Christmas time
I say we pray
Pray that we will find
Love for all mankind
This Christmas time
We all need grace
To heal our troubled minds
It’s not that hard to find
This Christmas time
Everyone together we pray
Pray that we will find
Love for all mankind
This Christmas time
We all need grace upon
Grace upon
Grace upon
To heal our troubled minds
It’s not that hard to find
It’s Christmas time
More than ever before
Love needs to be something we do
Not something we say
This holiday season, let’s give love away
It’s Christmas
3. The Christmas Sweater – Michael Bublé
Lagu Natal terbaru ini ada di dalam album 10th Anniversary Deluxe Edition of Michael Bublé’s Christmas Album. “The Christmas Sweater” membuat Anda merasakan suasana Natal yang berebeda karena berdana semangat.
Namun, suara khas Buble yang menenangkan membuat Natal Anda terasa damai. Jika ingin menyanyikannya, berikut adalah lirik lagu tersebut.
You poured the brandy, baby, dressed the tree
I got the table looking Christmassy
Wrapped up presents, lit all the lights up, it's true
What can be wrong with all this right?
Somebody's light is not so bright
One thing here could use some cheer, and that's you
Ah, because everyone you know and everyone you don't
Are wearing Christmas sweaters, so it's crazy that you won't
Ah, put your Christmas sweater on, it's got to be done
The uglier, the better, hun, don't be the only one
You'll light up everybody's faces
And babe, you know the time has come
(Come on, come on, come on)
Play along, play along and get your Christmas sweater on
It doesn't matter if you don't look cool
Everybody's following the Christmas rule
Remember December, forget everything that you know
Oh, well, you gotta try to put your pride on pause
Show a little reindeer or some Santa Claus
Ain't no hiding, time has come to go
To get your sweater, baby, 'cause I just can't wait
So come and join the party now before it gets too late, yeah
Ah, put your Christmas sweater on, it's got to be done
Oh, the uglier, the better, hun, don't be the only one
You'll light up everybody's faces
And babe, you know the time has come
(Come on, come on, come on)
Play along, play along and get your Christmas sweater on
Oh, let's go!
Yeah, babe!
Ah, put your Christmas sweater on, it's got to be done (put it on, put it on)
Oh, the uglier, the better, hun, don't be the only one
You'll light up everybody's faces
And babe, you know the time has come
(Come on, come on, come on)
Play along, play along and get a Christmas sweater on
Beberapa lagu Natal terbaru tadi siap menemani Anda merayakan hari besar umat kristiani. Masukkan dalam daftar putar, dan Anda akan mendapatkan suasana Natal yang damai dan penuh kebahagiaan.