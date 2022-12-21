Rekomendasi Lagu Natal Terbaru untuk Masuk Playlist Natal 2022

ERA.id - Natal tinggal menghitung hari. Suasana Natal semakin terasa dengan mendengarkan lagu Natal terbaru. Selain itu, keimanan umat kristiani juga bisa lebih tebal saat meresapi tiap lirik lagu-lagu tersebut.

Lagu-lagu tersebut juga bisa Anda hafalkan untuk dinyanyikan bersama keluarga saat merayakan hari kelahiran Yesus. Dikutip Era dari kitalulus, ada beberapa lagu Natal baru yang bisa jadi dimasukkan ke dalam playlist.

Pilihan Lagu Natal Terbaru

1. Merry Christmas – Elton John ft. Ed Sheeran

Elton John dan Ed Sheeran bekerja sama untuk menyajikan sebuah lagu Natal yang indah di telinga. Lagu “Merry Christmas” yang mereka nyanyikan kental dengan suasana damai dan romantis.

Lagu ini bisa diputar atau dinyanyikan bersama orang terkasih Anda saat Natal. Menyanyikan lagu ini untuk pasangan bisa menjadi kado Natal yang tak mudah dilupakan. Berikut adalah liriknya.

Build a fire and gather ‘round the tree

Fill a glass and maybe come and sing with me

So kiss me under the mistletoe

Pour out the wine let’s toast and pray for December snow

I know there’s been pain this year but it’s time to let it go

Next year you never know, but for now

Merry Christmas

We’ll dance in the kitchen while embers glow

We’ve both known love, but this love that we got is the best of all

I wish you could see you through my eyes then you would know

My god you look beautiful right now

Merry Christmas

The fire is raging on

And we’ll all sing along to the songs

Just having so much fun

While we’re here can we all spare a thought for the ones who have gone

Merry Christmas everyone

So just keep kissing me under the mistletoe

Pour out the wine let’s toast and pray for December snow

I know there’s been pain this year but it’s time to let it go

Next year you never know, but for now

Merry Christmas

We’ll dance in the kitchen while embers glow

We’ve both known love, but this love that we got is the best of all

I wish you could see you through my eyes then you would know

My god you look beautiful right now

Merry Christmas

I feel it when it comes

Every year helping us carry on

Filled up with so much love

All our family and friends are together where we all belong

Merry Christmas everyone

It’s Christmas time for you and I

We’ll have a good night and a Merry Christmas

It’s Christmas time for you and I

We’ll have a good night and a Merry Christmas

2. Fall in Love at Christmas – Mariah Carey, Khalid, Kirk Franklin

Mariah Carey, Khalid, Kirk Franklin - Fall in Love at Christmas (Youtube)

“Fall in Love at Christmas” menjadi lagu Natal terbaru yang dinyanyikan oleh Mariah Carey. Da menyanyikan lagu ini bersama Khalid dan Kirk Franklin. Ini merupakan lagu yang dirilis pada November 2021, tetapi masih enak didengarkan tahun ini.

Lagu ini dibawakan dengan genre semi R&B. Lagu “Fall in Love at Christmas” menyebarkan kebahagiaan dan cinta kepada orang-orang yang mendengarkannya. Terlebih lagi, suara khas yang dimiliki Mariah Carey membuat suasana Natal semakin syahdu.

Berikut adalah lirik lagunya.

The days are cold here amidst the drifts of snow

Just a metaphor of us so many Christmases ago

We had a love so deep just like the joy the season brings

So let’s fall in love again this Christmas night

And every Christmas I’ll be there

This time of year, we’re both aware

We gotta fall in love again at Christmas time

And all the angels in the sky

Shine down on us as we roll by

We gotta fall in love again at Christmas time

And the candles glow

I’m awake but no one knows

Just waiting patiently to hear the sleigh bells jingle, there they go

And while the Northern Star

Lights the way I dream of us

So let’s fall in love again this Christmas night

And every Christmas I’ll be there

This time of year, we’re both aware

We gotta fall in love again at Christmas time

And all the angels in the sky

Shine down on us as we roll by

We gotta fall in love again at Christmas time

Fa la la, fall in love with the feeling

Fa la la, fall in love trust believe we can

Fall in love again at Christmas time

(Help me sing it again)

Fa la la, fall in love tis the season

Don’t forget there’s a reason

We gotta fall in love again at Christmas time

And every Christmas I’ll be there

This time of year we’re both aware

We gotta fall in love again at Christmas time

And all the angels in the sky

Shine down on us as we roll by

We gotta fall in love again this Christmas time

We gotta fall in love at Christmas time

I say we pray

Pray that we will find

Love for all mankind

This Christmas time

We all need grace

To heal our troubled minds

It’s not that hard to find

This Christmas time

Everyone together we pray

Pray that we will find

Love for all mankind

This Christmas time

We all need grace upon

Grace upon

Grace upon

To heal our troubled minds

It’s not that hard to find

It’s Christmas time

More than ever before

Love needs to be something we do

Not something we say

This holiday season, let’s give love away

It’s Christmas

3. The Christmas Sweater – Michael Bublé

Lagu Natal terbaru ini ada di dalam album 10th Anniversary Deluxe Edition of Michael Bublé’s Christmas Album. “The Christmas Sweater” membuat Anda merasakan suasana Natal yang berebeda karena berdana semangat.

Namun, suara khas Buble yang menenangkan membuat Natal Anda terasa damai. Jika ingin menyanyikannya, berikut adalah lirik lagu tersebut.

You poured the brandy, baby, dressed the tree

I got the table looking Christmassy

Wrapped up presents, lit all the lights up, it's true

What can be wrong with all this right?

Somebody's light is not so bright

One thing here could use some cheer, and that's you

Ah, because everyone you know and everyone you don't

Are wearing Christmas sweaters, so it's crazy that you won't

Ah, put your Christmas sweater on, it's got to be done

The uglier, the better, hun, don't be the only one

You'll light up everybody's faces

And babe, you know the time has come

(Come on, come on, come on)

Play along, play along and get your Christmas sweater on

It doesn't matter if you don't look cool

Everybody's following the Christmas rule

Remember December, forget everything that you know

Oh, well, you gotta try to put your pride on pause

Show a little reindeer or some Santa Claus

Ain't no hiding, time has come to go

To get your sweater, baby, 'cause I just can't wait

So come and join the party now before it gets too late, yeah

Ah, put your Christmas sweater on, it's got to be done

Oh, the uglier, the better, hun, don't be the only one

You'll light up everybody's faces

And babe, you know the time has come

(Come on, come on, come on)

Play along, play along and get your Christmas sweater on

Oh, let's go!

Yeah, babe!

Ah, put your Christmas sweater on, it's got to be done (put it on, put it on)

Oh, the uglier, the better, hun, don't be the only one

You'll light up everybody's faces

And babe, you know the time has come

(Come on, come on, come on)

Play along, play along and get a Christmas sweater on

Beberapa lagu Natal terbaru tadi siap menemani Anda merayakan hari besar umat kristiani. Masukkan dalam daftar putar, dan Anda akan mendapatkan suasana Natal yang damai dan penuh kebahagiaan.